100 bands, marching units expected at St. Pete 2017 MLK Day Parade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg will host one of the largest Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday parades in the nation on Monday, January 16.

Parade organizers anticipate nearly 100 units will participate in the parade including marching bands from Florida A & M University and Tuskegee University, local bands and others from throughout the southeastern U.S.

Immediately following the MLK Parade, the public is invited to the Second Annual “MLK DREAM BIG” FAMILY FUN FESTIVAL, to be held on the east side of Tropicana Field, Parking Lots 6 and 7, from 2:30 to 8 p.m.

Admission is free. The festival includes free activities, games, live entertainment, Kids Zone and more. Food and art/craft vendors will offer items available for purchase. Disabled parking is available in Tropicana Field Lot 6; entrance is from First Ave. S. near 14th St. Some public parking is available in Tropicana Field Lots 8 and 9. For more information or for vendors to register, call 727-321-7919.

Learn more about the parade and Family Fun Festival here. http://www.mlkdreambig.com/

TRAFFIC & ROAD CLOSURES

During this year’s 32nd Annual “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DREAM BIG” Parade, city traffic officials will make every effort to minimize inconvenience to motorists; however, traffic disruptions in downtown St. Petersburg can be anticipated between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The 2017 parade begins at 11 a.m. on Central Ave. and Second St., proceeds west to MLK/Ninth St., turning south for one block to First Ave. S., proceeds west again to 16th St., turning left/south on 16th St., to Third Ave. S., disbanding near Tropicana Field Parking Lot 1.

St. Petersburg Police encourage motorists to pre-plan their travel routes and to use streets west of 16th St. After 10:30 a.m., drivers wanting to cross First Ave. N., Central Ave. or First Ave. S., are advised to use 28th St., Interstate-275, or streets further west.

City traffic officials remind motorists and downtown visitors that parking will be restricted along the parade route beginning Sunday evening and barricade placement will begin as early as 1 a.m. on Monday morning. In addition, downtown residents should be aware that the Residential Parking Permits do not exempt holders from receiving citations or possible vehicle relocation during special events.

SHUTTLE SERVICES & PARKING

The Central Avenue Trolley (CAT) will operate a slightly modified route on Monday, utilizing First Ave. N. (westbound) and Fourth Ave. N. (eastbound) to bypass the parade. Regular CAT trolley fares apply (50 cents per ride). There will be no service on Central Ave. between First St. and 16th St. until approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday and there will be no CAT service to the Beach Drive/Dolphin parking lot until after the parade.

In addition to Central Ave., other roads affected on the CAT trolley route during the parade include MLK/9th St., First Ave. S., Second Ave. N. and Bayshore Drive.

The Downtown Looper trolley will NOT be operating on January 16. City-owned downtown parking facilities, except the MSC garage, will be open for public parking to accommodate those wishing to enjoy the parade as well as other downtown activities and destinations.

The Sundial Parking Garage (entrance at 117 Second St. N.) will offer the night, weekend and holiday rate of only $1 for four hours ($1 for each additional hour or partial hour; with a $7 maximum); while other facilities including the SouthCore Parking Garage (entrance at 101 First Ave. S.) offer normal rates including $1 per hour, also with a $7 maximum. The Al Lang Stadium Parking Lot, (southeast corner of First St. & First Ave. S.) offers a $5 flat rate for all-day. Parking in the 800 Lot located at First Ave. S. and MLK St./9th St. will be a $5 flat rate all day.

For additional parking information, visit stpete.org/parking or a downtown parking and transportation map is available online at discoverdowntown.com.