Universal Orlando hiring more than 1,000 for Volcano Bay water theme park

(Source: Universal Orlando Resort)
(Source: Universal Orlando Resort)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando is searching for new team members for both full and part time positions available at the resort’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

The resort is looking to hire more than 1,700 new team members.

Positions are available in all areas including culinary, food services, security, lifeguards, custodial, parking and transportation, ticket sales and turnstiles and more.

An open call for life guards will be held on Jan. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Universal’s HR office.  Universal plans to hire more than 400 lifeguards to support the new theme park.

Universal Orlando will hold multiple job fairs over the coming weeks.

Volcano Bay will span 30 acres and feature of a variety of experiences with dozens of attractions including a multi-directional wave pool, a peaceful river, raft rides, body slides and more.

