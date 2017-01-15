Universal Orlando announces grand opening of ‘Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon’

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort announced “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” will officially open on April 6.

The attraction will give guests the ultimate “Tonight Show” experience as they get up close and personal with the shows best segments before racing through the city against Jimmy Fallon himself.

To celebrate the ride’s opening, “The Tonight Show” will tape from Universal Orlando Resort from April 3 through April 6.

The ride will be the first to feature all-new Virtual Line experience, allowing guests to spend less time waiting in line and more time having fun at Universal Studios.

Virtual Line is accessible via the resort app, or kiosks outside the attraction entrance.