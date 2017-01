TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police are looking for witnesses in a homicide case that happened Saturday near 15th and Elm.

Police say the victim has been identified as 53-year-old William “Bill” Denham. He suffered upper body trauma and was pronounced deceased at St. Joseph’s Hospital, police said early Sunday.

Police believe there were witnesses and are asking them to contact TPD at 231-6130.