Tampa Bay Symphony to play three winter concerts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Symphony will give three winter concerts in Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa in February.

The theme of the concerts is “Spring Awakens.”

The concerts are scheduled as followed:

Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. – Arts Auditorium on the St. Petersburg College Clearwater campus

Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. – Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg

Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. – Feguson Hall, Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa

The winner of the 30th annual Young Artist Competition, Chance Israel, will play the first movement of “Rach 3.”

Tickets at the door are $20 for adults. Free tickets for students are available in advance and at the door.

Students 18 and older must show student ID.

For more information, you can visit the Symphony’s website.