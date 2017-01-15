Orange County deputy posthumously awarded Purple Heart during funeral

WESH Published:
Norman Lewis
Norman Lewis

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – For the second straight day, more than a thousand people packed the First Baptist Church of Orlando to say goodbye to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

Funeral services for Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis were held one day after the church was filled to honor Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred Monday as he was responding to the search for Markeith Loyd, who is accused of killing Clayton.

During the service, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings posthumously awarded Lewis a purple heart and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs declared Jan. 15 as “Deputy First Class Norman Lewis Day.”

A second viewing and service will be held for Lewis Monday in his hometown of Port Charlotte.

