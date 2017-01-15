Mother, daughter displaced in early morning Winter Haven fire

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and daughter were displaced after a fire destroyed their Winter Haven home early Sunday morning.

Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven Fire Department crews responded to the home on 26th Street Northwest at 2:40 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy fire was seen coming from the home.

All occupants of the home were accounted for, but the fire was threatening a neighboring home.

The Red Cross is assisting the mother and her teenage daughter with food, shelter and clothing.

Polk Fire Rescue said the fire does not appear suspicious. The cause of the fire is undetermined.