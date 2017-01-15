Mother, daughter displaced in early morning Winter Haven fire

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
(Source: Polk County Fire Rescue on Facebook)
(Source: Polk County Fire Rescue on Facebook)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and daughter were displaced after a fire destroyed their Winter Haven home early Sunday morning.

Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven Fire Department crews responded to the home on 26th Street Northwest at 2:40 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy fire was seen coming from the home.

All occupants of the home were accounted for, but the fire was threatening a neighboring home.

The Red Cross is assisting the mother and her teenage daughter with food, shelter and clothing.

Polk Fire Rescue said the fire does not appear suspicious.  The cause of the fire is undetermined.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s