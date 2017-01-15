FHP: Central Florida man used license plate cover to avoid paying tolls

ORLANDO, Fla.(WESH) —The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man who they say went to great lengths to avoid paying tolls.

Troopers said the driver was found with a contraption installed on his car that would shield his license plate every time he drove through a toll.

The driver would push a button and a screen would lower over his license plate, but he recently used the device in front of a trooper and was arrested.

“Kind of James Bond-like, where this device is activated remotely,” Sgt. Kim Montes, with the Florida Highway Patrol, said.

On Wednesday afternoon at Conway Toll Plaza on the East-West heading toward downtown Orlando, the trooper had a front row seat to the high-tech maneuver.

The trooper following the car clearly saw the tag one moment — the next, a slide came down, covering the plate completely. Once the car went through the toll booth, the tag was visible again. The driver was pulled over.

“This is clearly someone who is trying to avoid paying a toll. We want people to know, if we catch you, you’re going to be charged,” Montes said.

Joshua Concepcion West, 27, is accused of petit theft and cheating or gross fraud.

“Now he is charged with a felony, for failure to pay a $1.25 toll,” Montes said.

Montes said there’s several gadgets people can buy online to make plates harder to see at toll booths. They range from $50 to $200 depending on how sophisticated they are.

“It’s not worth it. Pay the toll or don’t use the road,” Montes said.