Fall-out with civil rights icon shrouds Trump inauguration preparation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More fall-out was reported Sunday from the feud between President Elect Donald Trump and Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

News Channel 8 had the chance to speak with Democratic strategist Barry Edwards and Gordon Oldham of the Pinellas Republicans to get their take on that issue as well as the other controversies surrounding Donald Trump.

Trump is taking aim on Twitter at civil rights icon, John Lewis, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Lewis told NBC’s Chuck Todd he’s skipping Trump’s inauguration.

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president,” Rep. Lewis, a Democrat, told Todd.

Trump responded by blasting Lewis on Twitter saying, “The Georgia Congressman should spend more time on fixing and helping his district” which Trump called “crime infested.”

“I think that that was an opportunity Trump missed again,” Barry Edwards told News Channel 8. “I think, if anything, he’s a do something guy.”

“You mess with the bully and you get the horns and that’s what’s happened here,” said Gordon Oldham, saying Lewis should have expected Trump’s reaction.

Trump held his first press conference in six months earlier this week. He wanted to clarify that when it came to his business empire, there wouldn’t be a conflict of interest with him as Commander in Chief.

“He’s got a massive business empire and it’s not like going and selling 10 shares of stock,” Edwards said.

“Most of the hotels are branded with him. I think they need to work out some things and he needs to have some distance.”

“What he’s going to have to do is he’s going to have to divest himself,” Oldham said. “It’s going to take some time and I think that we should give him the leeway to allow him to do that.”

Meantime, there are a lot of last minute preparations going on in the nation’s capitol for Friday’s inauguration.

It will be under the watchful eyes of the Secret Service, not to mention 28,000 people working on security, with nearly 100 different organizations expected to demonstrate.