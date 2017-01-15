Do Lay’s a ‘flavor’ for a chance to win $1,000,000

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR FRITO-LAY - Actress Eva Longoria and Chef Michael Symon join the Lay's brand at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013, in New York, to introduce the three Lay's "Do Us A Flavor" contest finalist flavors - Lay's Cheesy Garlic Bread, Lay's Chicken & Waffles and Lay's Sriracha flavored potato chips - now available on store shelves nationwide. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Frito-Lay/AP Images)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR FRITO-LAY - Actress Eva Longoria and Chef Michael Symon join the Lay's brand at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013, in New York, to introduce the three Lay's "Do Us A Flavor" contest finalist flavors - Lay's Cheesy Garlic Bread, Lay's Chicken & Waffles and Lay's Sriracha flavored potato chips - now available on store shelves nationwide. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Frito-Lay/AP Images)

(WFLA) – Do you think you have what it takes to make a mean chip flavor?

Lay’s has reintroduced the site so popular in 2015: Do Us a Flavor.

The company is looking for people to suggest a new flavor for Lay’s Potato Chips for a chance to win one million dollars.

Some previously created chip flavors include “smoked jalapeno sausage,” “bean and bacon dip,” “chicken ‘n’ waffles” and “country fried steak.”

You can head online to try your luck at culinary greatness.

