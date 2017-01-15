Do Lay’s a ‘flavor’ for a chance to win $1,000,000

(WFLA) – Do you think you have what it takes to make a mean chip flavor?

Lay’s has reintroduced the site so popular in 2015: Do Us a Flavor.

The company is looking for people to suggest a new flavor for Lay’s Potato Chips for a chance to win one million dollars.

Some previously created chip flavors include “smoked jalapeno sausage,” “bean and bacon dip,” “chicken ‘n’ waffles” and “country fried steak.”

You can head online to try your luck at culinary greatness.

