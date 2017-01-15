Baby manatee rescued from Apollo Beach Nature Preserve

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby manatee was rescued from Apollo Beach Nature Preserve on Sunday.

News Channel 8 viewer Denise Delanty said she witnessed the Florida Wildlife Commission rescue the manatee around 4 p.m.

The FWC told Delanty the manatee was approximately one to two months old.

The manatee had some algae on its skin and lesions related to the recent string of cold weather.

The animal was taken from the water, placed in a tub, and transported to the Lowry Park Zoofor treatment.

The people on scene named the manatee “hope.”

It will be several months before the manatee is recovered and can go back into the water.