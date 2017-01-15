17-year-old arrested after accidentally shooting friend with stolen gun

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Crimes Against Children Unit detectives arrested a17-year-old boy Saturday after he accidentally shot his friend in the back with a handgun.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on 60th Terrace North, where they found three other boys at the home.

The victim told deputies that he was accidently shot by one of his friends.

The 17-year-old told deputies that the shooting was a result of a home invasion robbery attempt and they did not know who shot the victim.

Deputies determined the boys were smoking marijuana at the home when the 17-year-old started palying with a handgun.

The gun accidently discharged and the bullet struck the victim in the back.

Detectives found the gun underneath a pillow at the home.  It had been stolen during a burglary in Seminole in December.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with delinquent in possession of a firearm, delinquent in possession of ammunition, culpable negligence, resisting officer with violence and a felony charge of violation of probation.

