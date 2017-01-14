Woman suffering from dementia, anxiety missing from Winter Haven senior living facility

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

The sheriff’s office said Elsie Hoy, 75, is missing from the Brooksdale Senior Living facility located on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Hoy wandered from the center on foot.

She is described as “very mobile on foot and avoids strangers due to her anxiety.”

She suffers from dementia, anxiety, and is in need of medication.

She is believed to have left the facility around 7:47 p.m. on Friday when EMS responded to assist another resident.

A search of the building was conducted by staff and deputies. Surrounding neighborhoods have been searched.

A bloodhound team and a PSCO helicopter responded to the scene and could not located Hoy.

The PSCO asks that if you see her, please contact local law enforcement.