U2 hosts limited anniversary tour, Raymond James Stadium one of the stops

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Live Nation announced this week that U2 will return to Raymond James Stadium on a stadium tour with limited stops.

U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic album with “The Joshua Tree Tour 2017.”

The tour takes Raymond James Stadium on June 14.

Each show will include a performance of the album in its entirety, with support of special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers.

The album reached universal acclaim on March 9, 1987 and featured hit singles like “With out Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.