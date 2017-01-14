Tickets on sale for ‘Star Wars: Galactic Nights’ special at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of George Lucas’s beloved franchise can enjoy a new Star Wars experience at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in April.

Star Wars: Galactic Nights will take place on April 14th to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary.

The fun includes rebel base activities, which will serve as the main event hub with events, hosted shows, dance parties and more in the center of the park.

Fans can also experience Star Wars photo ups with Han Solo in carbonite, Jabba the Hutt’s Palace and more.

Darth Vader will lead a battalion of Stormtroopers down Hollywood Boulevard and Captain Phasma will lead the first order in a parade for fans.

The night will cap off with the power of the Force as the park’s Star Wars-themed fireworks show is presented.

Park access and activities will be limited to Star Wars: Galactic Nights event ticket holders only from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets are extremely limited and cost $129 for adults and $124 for children ages nine and under.

Fans are encouraged to come dressed at their favorite character to celebrate the film.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters