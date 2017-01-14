Recently ordained church elder killed in wrong way crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – For years, 32-year old Demerrio Tobler served his church and the Lord.

He’d recently been ordained as a church elder at the Holy Temple Cathedral Pentecostal Church in St. Petersburg.

His friend and brother, Bishop Zema Florence received the call that Tobler had been killed in a wrong way crash on I-4 in Lakeland.

“Um, I’m getting through it, and am going through it now because I have to.” Bishop Florence said. “And I will have my time to fully grieve. ”

Elder Tobler was driving eastbound on I-4 around 3:15 Saturday morning when a pickup truck travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes hit him head on.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 24-year old Travis Coats, suffered minor injuries.

A third driver, Emily Jean Smart, hit the pickup after the initial impact and also suffered minor injuries.

The highway patrol said Coats was drunk at the time of the accident. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Troopers then arrested him on DUI with property damage and DUI manslaughter charges.

When you’re a member of the clergy, you’re in the business of forgiveness. Bishop Florence said he does not fault Coats for the accident. He is, however, angry at the situation and angry that these wrong way crashes keep on happening.

“It’s preventable…. That’s what hurts the most,” said Bishop Florence. “There are some things that you say, you know what, you can’t put fault. It just happened. But this is preventable.”

Sunday morning’s 10:30 service at the church will go on as planned. Bishop Florence knows church members will be upset and have a lot of questions.

“Out of everyone that this could’ve happened to, why him? Out of everyone this could’ve happened to, he was one of the most church and God oriented individuals that this church had. “