Police find sewage, wastewater in canal behind Largo restaurant, shut it down

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Golden Corral in Largo is closed until further notice after sewage and wastewater from the restaurant ended up in the Seminole Bypass Canal behind the property.

Code enforcement officers put warnings on the doors on Friday, telling people to not even go inside.

The city claims officers also discovered wastewater under the restaurant caused by broken pipes.

People who live near the restaurant in the Four Seasons Estates can’t believe the sewage ended up so close to their homes.

“It’s a shock to me, I didn’t realize that.  What is was.  You know,” said Robert Hannah, who frequented the restaurant.

“What can you do.  Hope they clean it up.  Fix it. And things are better than what they were.”

Code enforcement officers said plumbing at the restaurant is in poor working order.

Management was told to discontinue using anything inside that would cause further discharge.

The city requires the building to be shut down until proper repairs are made and the restaurant could be fined if things aren’t fixed.

