Nintendo unveils latest console effort the ‘Switch’

(CNN) – Nintendo unveiled its latest effort to win over console gamers on Thursday.
The console is called “The Switch.”
It’s a handheld system that can transform into a home console.
It goes on sale worldwide on March 3 for $299.
Its first wave of titles features such iconic Nintendo franchises as “Mario” and “The Legend of Zelda.”
Nintendo has had mixed success in the console market in recent years.
It had great success with the Wii, but its successor, the Wii-U, failed to make a dent in the market.
