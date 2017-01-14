Marty St. Louis stops by street hockey school before jersey retirement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning legend Martin St. Louis took to the street before taking the ice for his jersey retirement ceremony on Friday.

Some of the youngest Lightning fans were eager to show the former Bolts right winger what they were working with at street hockey school.

“I think it’s really cool and I think it’s really good for the school,” said 11-year-old Aidan Burns.  “I’m a humongous fan of Marty.  He’s an awesome player and he is just so cool.”

St. Louis can’t believe how much hockey has grown.

“It’s unbelievable, how the growth of it, and the excitement about it,” he said.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a Bolt.”

Burns was happy to see St. Louis be the first Lightning player to have his jersey number retired.

“I’m so excited for him, because he really deserves it.”

