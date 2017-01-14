Man arrested after fatal, wrong-way crash in Polk closes portion of I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was arrested Saturday after a fatal wrong-way crash in Polk County.

Florida Highway Patrol said Travis Coats was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the Carpenters Way Overpass on Interstate 4 when he collided with another driver.

Another vehicle traveling east crashed into the second driver, but only suffered minor injuries.

The second driver suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the accident.

His or her identity has not been released.

Coats is charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage, DUI and driving in the wrong direction.

I-4 has since reopened after the crash.

