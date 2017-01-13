Wells Fargo to close 400 branches nationwide

News Channel 8 Reporter Chip Osowski By Published:
wellsfargo

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Frustrated and disappointed.  Those are two words that describes a number of Wells Fargo Bank customers in Tampa.

On Friday, the company announced it is closing down 400 branches nationwide.  Company officials have not released the locations that will be affected locally.

Customers visiting the West Kennedy branch wonder what this will mean for them.

Larhonda Williams already had a bad experience with the company and now wonders what’s next.

“My concern is convenience, having to go find another bank,” said Williams.

Chuck Coffee believes Wells Fargo shuttering 400 branches may be a sign of a larger problem.

“Something’s wrong.  And I hope Donald Trump does something about it,” said Coffee.

“He said he’s going to make America great again.  When your banks are closing, 400?  Something’s wrong.”

Wells Fargo claims the reason for the closings is customers shift to online banking versus conducting business in person.

But, the announcement is curious, following an account scandal.

The bank suffered serious backlash over revelations that employees opened two-million unauthorized accounts in customer’s names.

In November, we learned the number of new account openings at Wells Fargo plunged.  Bank officials reported they were down 44-percent in October compared to 2015.

Jenn Ardila believes the closings will affect customer service.

“My concern is if I need to go into a branch because I need personal assistance, that I need them there for me,” said Ardila.

“So if you’re closing down a branch, and I cannot use the ATM and cannot use online banking, I need a person a representative who’s there for me. ”

The 400 branches are scheduled to close by 2018.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s