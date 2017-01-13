St. Pete PD seeks help finding suspect in deadly triple shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Major Crimes Unit Detectives with the St. Petersburg Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a triple shooting that left one man dead and injured two others, on January 4, at 3827 1st Avenue South.

Detectives have an arrest warrant for Saveon Barbery, charging him with Principal to 1st Degree Murder. Barbery is charged for his involvement in the murder of Antonio Adams.

Detectives continue their investigation and seek at least one additional suspect, believed to be the person who shot Adams. The arrest warrant was issued on January 9, 2017, and Barbery has been the subject of an extensive search.

Adams is described 6 feet tall, 170 lbs., light complexion, hazel eyes. One interesting note: How closely the composite image released last week resembles Adams’ photo. Photos are attached.

Crime Stoppers joined the effort to locate Barbery this morning. Anyone with information regarding this case, who wishes to remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or http://www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org”