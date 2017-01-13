Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Jan. 1 to 6

There were no restaurant closings in our area from January 2 to 6, 2017.
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2017.
Saki Endless Sushi & Hibachi Eatery located at 2643 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, 34 violations
- Live, small flying insects found in kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat food.
- Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after use.
Denny’s located at 4442 US 19 S. in New Port Richey, 32 violations
- Live, small flying insects found in kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Dishwashing machine chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.
- Food-contact surfaces were encrusted with soil deposits.
Checker’s located at 3002 N Nebraska Ave. in Tampa, 29 violations
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.
- An in-use utensil was stored in unclean water.
- Cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
Wok N Roll located at 2802 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, 28 violations
- A container of medicine was improperly stored with food.
- Hand tools were stored on a shelf above food.
- The interior of a reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant located at 18450 U.S. Hwy. 41 N. in Lutz, 27 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- A toxic chemical stored by food: hanging on a rack by the cook’s line.
- Interior of microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
Saigon Deli LLC located at 3858 W. Waters Ave. in Tampa, 27 violations
- Slicer blade was soiled with old food debris.
- Single-service articles were stored on a soiled surface: on the floor by the back door exit.
- Food was stored on the floor: cooked rice noodles on the cook’s line.
Chopsticks located at 801 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, 24 violations
- Dented and rusted cans found in kitchen.
- Raw beef stored over ready-to-eat food.
- Soil residue found in food storage containers.
The Bawarchie Indian Cuisine located at 34832 US Hwy. 19 N. in Palm Harbor, 23 violations
- Soil residue found in food storage containers.
- The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with accumulation of food residue.
- Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler.
