Reducing Social Media Time

Life coach Jaime Kulaga is suggesting we all take a little break from social media from time to time.. here’s why!

For more information:  drjaimek.com

We compare too much and that can hurt our confidence, how realistic our goals are–I will share an example about what a demo reel is and how this can tie to social media.

It can be a distraction to our to-dos.

We can “get back time” when we drop social media

We can actually learn about our child’s day, feel the touch of a husbands hand, or notice the butterfly on our walk when we separate

 

