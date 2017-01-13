CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Friday the 13th got off to a rough start for a man in Citrus County.
A tree fell on Robert Allan, causing serious damage.
Allan was driving on Homosassa Trail Friday morning, when he says all of a sudden, his sunroof exploded.
Not sure what had happened, Allan said he stopped the car immediately.
Construction workers pulled up behind Allan to make sure he was okay. That’s when they told him a tree had just fallen on top of his car.
The tree limbs shattered the sunroof and went through the front windshield on the passenger side.
Allan said he was running errands for his wife and was happy his family wasn’t in the car.
He’s not sure how much it’s going to cost to fix his car.
Allan said maybe the tree falling is Friday the 13th shenanigans and since he’s feeling lucky, he should go play the lotto.
The tree has since been cleared from the trail.
PHOTOS: Tree falls on Citrus man’s car on Friday the 13th
