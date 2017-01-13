Murder suspect Markeith Loyd’s son’s jailhouse conversation released

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – WESH 2 News has obtained jailhouse conversations between accused cop killer Markeith Loyd’s son, Markeith Loyd Jr., and his mother.

Loyd Jr. is in the Orange County Jail on Friday on several charges not related to the murders for which his father is wanted.

New video shows Loyd Jr. talking to his mother a day after Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed.

Mother: “What you seen on the news?”

Loyd Jr.: “My daddy on the news.”

Mother: “For what?”

Loyd Jr.: “For killing that girl, one of his girlfriends.”

Mother: “A police too.”

Loyd Jr.: “He killed a police too, where?”

Mother: “Yesterday.”

Loyd Jr.: Yesterday. I knew he was gonna start doing that. Where at?”

Mother: “Walmart.”

Loyd Jr.: “He got away?”

Mother: “Yes.”

Loyd Jr. “You can’t be doing like that. You can’t just kill people at Walmart. He gotta do it smarter than that.”

Mother: “No smart way to do that stupid crap.”

Loyd Jr.: I know, there ain’t no smarter way to do it, but that just dumb. What he at Walmart anyway? He a criminal.”

Mother: “Exactly.”

Loyd Jr.: “He supposed to be in a hut somewhere hiding.”

WESH 2 News continues to go through the recording and will provide updates as they become available.