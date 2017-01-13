Murder suspect Markeith Loyd’s son’s jailhouse conversation released

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – WESH 2 News has obtained jailhouse conversations between accused cop killer Markeith Loyd’s son, Markeith Loyd Jr., and his mother.
New video shows Loyd Jr. talking to his mother a day after Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed.
Mother: “What you seen on the news?”
Loyd Jr.: “My daddy on the news.”
Mother: “For what?”
Loyd Jr.: “For killing that girl, one of his girlfriends.”
Mother: “A police too.”
Loyd Jr.: “He killed a police too, where?”
Mother: “Yesterday.”
Loyd Jr.: Yesterday. I knew he was gonna start doing that. Where at?”
Mother: “Walmart.”
Loyd Jr.: “He got away?”
Mother: “Yes.”
Loyd Jr. “You can’t be doing like that. You can’t just kill people at Walmart. He gotta do it smarter than that.”
Mother: “No smart way to do that stupid crap.”
Loyd Jr.: I know, there ain’t no smarter way to do it, but that just dumb. What he at Walmart anyway? He a criminal.”
Mother: “Exactly.”
Loyd Jr.: “He supposed to be in a hut somewhere hiding.”
