Korpisalo makes 31 saves, Blue Jackets top Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves in his first game of the season, Nick Foligno had a go-ahead power-play goal in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Friday night.

Columbus, 2-3 since ending a 16-game winning streak, also got goals from Josh Anderson and Boone Jenner. Korpisalo played in place of Sergei Bobrovsky, who also missed Tuesday’s game at Carolina due to illness.

Jonathan Drouin scored for the Lightning, who have lost five of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots.

Tampa Bay retired Martin St. Louis’ No. 26 in a pregame ceremony. St. Louis was a key member of the Lightning’s 2004 Stanley Cup championship team that was coached by current Columbus coach John Tortorella.

