Is OJ Innocent?

It was the trial that defined a generation. But Investigation Discovery’s six-part docu-series Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence challenges everything you think you know about the case. Narrated by Emmy Award®-winning actor and activist Martin Sheen, the docu-series features exclusive new interviews with the families of murder victims Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The series follows investigators as they re-open the case that captivated the world, exposing the facts that were overlooked by authorities and questioning and dissecting each pivotal move in the original investigation. The team re-examines several integral pieces of content from the original investigation, including canvassing the infamous Bronco and recreating the blood spatter from the murder scene. Each hour-long episode explores new possibilities and theories about what might have really happened on that fateful summer evening more than 20 years ago.

Rhode Island police detective Derrick Levasseur is recruited to join forces with an LAPD forensic psychologist and a private investigator who has devoted 21 years of his life gathering critical new evidence about who may be behind this crime for Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence. They scrutinize the O.J. Simpson case from beginning to end, revealing compelling new information and investigating new theories in the murders of Simpson and Goldman.

Derrick Levasseur is a police sergeant from Central Falls, Rhode Island who is an undercover detective for the Special Investigations Unit. He is also known for winning season 16 of CBS’s hit series, Big Brother. Derrick is regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game. Derrick attributes a lot of that success to his experience in law enforcement.

Is O.J. Innocent?

The Missing Evidence

Premieres on Investigation Discovery Sunday, January 15

at 9PM (ET/PT)