Headlines: Katharine the great white in FL waters; Top housing markets; Monster Jam comes to Tampa

Good afternoon! Today is Friday, January 13.

TODAY’S WEATHER
Some patchy fog around for the morning commute. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm for our Friday with a tiny shower chance this afternoon. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES
Katharine the Great White back near Florida coast. Read more
5 hottest housing markets in Tampa area, according to Zillow. Read more
Fla. man arrested for sex with own dog, abuse went on for years. Read more
Dirt is down, trucks are ready for Monster Jam at Raymond James Stadium. Read more
Man wanted for killing Orlando officer may have family in Polk County. Read more
Florida woman, son die after set ablaze by estranged husband. Read more
Tennessee couple’s maternity photos have people doing a double take. Read more
WATCH LIVE: Little fluffy eaglet has big appetite! Watch here

