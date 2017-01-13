Florida woman, son die after set ablaze by estranged husband

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida woman and her adult son are dead after her estranged husband broke into their home and set them on fire.

Palm Bay police tell local media organizations that 61-year-old Daisy Tapia and her son, 32-year-old Erik Montes, died from their injuries on Thursday.

Sixty-four-year-old Edgard Fuentes faces murder, arson and burglary charges in their deaths.

Police say Fuentes went to the home early that morning and poured gasoline throughout the house and started a fire that seriously burned his estranged wife and his stepson.

Tapia and Montes were taken to a hospital, where they both died.

Police say Fuentes was later arrested at a nearby rest stop on Interstate 95. He had also been badly burned in the fire.

