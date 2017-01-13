Dirt is down, trucks are ready for Monster Jam at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Monster Jam has taken over Raymond James Stadium!

The dirt is down, and the massive trucks are ready to roll. Monster Jam is at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this weekend. Monster Jam will be performing on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 4 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature 11 trucks and drivers competing to be the Tampa champion, including a special addition for the 35th anniversary of Grave Digger.

Lots of work has gone into transforming Raymond James into the Monster Jam track, especially after Monday’s National Championship game.

Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds. Monster Jam are able to go up to 100 miles per hour, can fly up to 125 to 130 feet (a distance greater than 14 cars side by side) and up to 35 feet in the air.

Tickets for Monster Jam start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster or on the Monster Jam website.

All patrons entering Raymond James Stadium are subject to search of their person and belongings upon entry to the facility. The best approach is to not bring any bags, but if they need to, each guest may bring one approved clear bag and one approved clutch bag, into the stadium. The following bags are permissible in the stadium:

* Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ by 6″ by 12″

* One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

* Small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap no larger than 4.5 x 6.5

* Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection