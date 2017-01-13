Crash blocks 3 northbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge

(WFLA) – An accident is blocking three of the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
At least one vehicle is overturned.
Injuries have been reported.
Only the far right, northbound lane is open.
The crash is causing delays during the afternoon commute.
Drivers should use an alternate route.
