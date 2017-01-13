Cadbury introduces new chocolate treat

(WFLA) — The internet is losing it over the latest treat from Cadbury.

A popular food blogger started the buzz when he shared a photo on Instagram last week of Oreo Cadbury Crème Eggs. Cadbury Ireland then confirmed the news this week with a photo on Twitter.

The treats are also reportedly available in the U.K. made with vanilla mouse and Oreo pieces, which come with a spoon to scoop the filling out of the egg.

Unfortunately, the sweets aren’t available in the U.S. yet and there is no word on when we can expect them here.

But, they are available on Amazon from the Cadbury Company for $13.95.

For more social and trending news, stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross.