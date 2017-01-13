Bush daughters welcome Obama’s as ‘former First Children’

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, left, walk with their daughters Sasha, second from right, and Malia, right, as they leave the White House in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, and head to Marine One. The first family is attending the wedding of Sam Kass, their longtime family chef. The bride is MSNBC host Alex Wagner. The wedding is at a farm-to-table restaurant in Westchester County, north of New York City. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President George W. Bush’s daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, have penned a letter of advice to President Barack Obama’s daughters days before the Obama family officially moves out of the White House.

In the letter published online by Time on Thursday, the Bush twins, now 35, tell 18-year-old Malia Obama and 15-year-old Sasha that as “former First Children,” they’ll be taking a position they “didn’t seek and one with no guidelines.”

The Bushes advise the Obamas to draw on their many experiences during their time in the White House and use them to “help guide you in making positive change.”

The Bush twins also poked a bit of fun at themselves in the note by telling the Obamas to enjoy college, adding “as most of the world knows, we did.”

