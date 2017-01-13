Baby kidnapped from Jacksonville hospital in 1998 found

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby who was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 has been found, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Kamiyah Mobley  was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital on July 10, 1998, just hours after her birth.

The kidnapper was recorded by hospital surveillance cameras, but was never found.

No photos of the child were ever taken.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference for noon Friday, which WFLA will livestream on its Facebook page and on WFLA.com.

Mobile users can watch the news conference here.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s