Baby kidnapped from Jacksonville hospital in 1998 found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby who was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 has been found, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital on July 10, 1998, just hours after her birth.
The kidnapper was recorded by hospital surveillance cameras, but was never found.
No photos of the child were ever taken.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference for noon Friday, which WFLA will livestream on its Facebook page and on WFLA.com.
