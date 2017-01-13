5 hottest housing markets in Tampa area, according to Zillow

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Zillow has released its annual list of the hottest housing markets in 2017, including the five hottest neighborhoods in the bay area for home value growth.

Zillow predicts that the Westminster Heights neighborhood of Tampa will be the hottest bay area neighborhood in 2017.

Here’s the list, according to Zillow, of the Top 5 Hottest Tampa Metro Neighborhoods in 2017:

1. Westminster Heights in Saint Petersburg – 11% forecasted home value growth

2. Fair Oaks in Tampa – 9.6% forecasted home value growth

3. Oakwood Gardens in Saint Petersburg – 9.4% forecasted home value growth

4. Temple Crest in Tampa – 9.3% forecasted home value growth

5. Lake Euclid in Saint Petersburg – 9% forecasted home value growth

Zillow bases their results on the company’s Zillow Home Value Forecast, which uses a number of indicators to forecast the change in home value by neighborhood over the next 12 months.