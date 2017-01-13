5 hottest housing markets in Tampa area, according to Zillow

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
tampaskyline

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Zillow has released its annual list of the hottest housing markets in 2017, including the five hottest neighborhoods in the bay area for home value growth.

Zillow predicts that the Westminster Heights neighborhood of Tampa will be the hottest bay area neighborhood in 2017.

Here’s the list, according to Zillow, of the Top 5 Hottest Tampa Metro Neighborhoods in 2017:
1. Westminster Heights in Saint Petersburg – 11% forecasted home value growth
2. Fair Oaks in Tampa – 9.6% forecasted home value growth
3. Oakwood Gardens in Saint Petersburg – 9.4% forecasted home value growth
4. Temple Crest in Tampa – 9.3% forecasted home value growth
5. Lake Euclid in Saint Petersburg – 9% forecasted home value growth

Zillow bases their results on the company’s Zillow Home Value Forecast, which uses a number of indicators to forecast the change in home value by neighborhood over the next 12 months.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s