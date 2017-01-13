2 bodies found outside Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA ) — The bodies of two people were found outside a Bradenton home on Friday afternoon. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 5200 block of 15th St Ct. E. at 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

After arriving, deputies discovered the bodies of a black male and a black female outside of a residence.

Detectives say they are investugating the incident as a double homicide.

Further details will be released as they become available.

