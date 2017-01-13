2 bodies found outside Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA ) — The bodies of two people were found outside a Bradenton home on Friday afternoon. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths as a double homicide.
Deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 5200 block of 15th St Ct. E. at 1:20 p.m. on Friday.
After arriving, deputies discovered the bodies of a black male and a black female outside of a residence.
Detectives say they are investugating the incident as a double homicide.
Further details will be released as they become available.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this developing story.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.