VIDEO: Animals play in snow at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (WFLA) — The Oregon Zoo may have been closed to guests due to heavy snow, but the residents sure had a great time.

Heavy snowfall blanketed the zoo in Portland and the animals played and frolicked in it.

A polar bear named Nora was delighted when she got a blast of arctic air — just like home.

The snow sealed the deal for otters and seals, who flipped for the chilly fun.

An Asian elephant named Sam wasn’t quite sure what to do with the snow, but quickly figured out how to have an elephant snow fight.

