Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Apricot Ginger Glazed Pork

Apricot Ginger Glazed Pork with Apricot Rice Pilaf

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, diet green tea, and fresh fruit parfaits for dessert.

Try an equal amount of fresh stone fruit (peaches, apricots, plums, or nectarines) instead of dried apricots for the rice when they are in season.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 pork tenderloin, about 1 lb

Produce

1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon fresh ginger

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro

1 lime, for juice

1 cup dried apricots

Dry Grocery

1 (8.5-oz) pouch precooked whole grain rice blend

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 cup + 2 tablespoons apricot (or peach) preserves

1/4 cup chopped pecans

2 teaspoons sriracha-garlic seasoning

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare pork through step 2 (10 minutes)

Prepare rice and complete pork; serve (15 minutes)

Recipe: Apricot Ginger Glazed Pork

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

1 lime, for juice

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely grated

1 pork tenderloin, about 1 lb

2 teaspoons sriracha-garlic seasoning*

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 cup apricot (or peach) preserves

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

Steps:

1. Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon); peel and grate ginger. Cut pork into 4 equal pieces; sprinkle with seasoning (wash hands).

2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add pork; cook 3–4 minutes, turning often, or until browned.

3. Remove pan from heat; stir in preserves, vinegar, ginger, and lime juice, then return pan to heat. Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring often while turning pork to coat, and until pork is 145°F and sauce thickens. Chop cilantro; sprinkle over pork. Serve with sauce on the side.

NOTE: *Some dry sriracha seasonings are much more intense than others. If using another flavor, start with 3/4 teaspoon, then add more, if desired.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 350kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 220mg; CARB 53g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 48g; PROTEIN 21g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 4%; CALC 0%; IRON 6%

Recipe: Apricot Rice Pilaf

Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons apricot (or peach) preserves

1 (8.5-oz) pouch precooked whole grain rice blend

1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

Steps:

1. Chop apricots and place in large bowl with pecans and preserves.

2. Cook rice following package instructions. Chop parsley.

3. Add rice to bowl, then stir in parsley; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 250kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 0g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 150mg; CARB 47g; FIBER 5g;

SUGARS 24g; PROTEIN 4g; VIT A 25%; VIT C 4%; CALC 4%; IRON 10%