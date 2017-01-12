Police: Suspect shot by TPD officer who feared for his life

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –Tampa police are investigating a shooting involving one of the department’s officers.

At 10:53 a.m. on Thursday, the Tampa Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress.

Officers responded to a home located at 1022 E 25th Ave. where they encountered the suspect inside the house.

The officer was in fear for his life and opened fire, according to a TPD spokesperson.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is known to police and there currently is a warrant for his arrest for violation of probation related to cases of robbery and grand theft.

No other details have been released.