Police take 35 dead cats, 84 sick cats from Florida home

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 49-year-old central Florida woman was taken to a hospital for mental evaluation after more than 100 sick, injured and dead cats were removed from their home.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that when officers entered the Port Orange home on Jan. 5 and 6, they had use special breathing apparatuses because of the overwhelming smell of ammonia.

Officers took 35 dead cats and 84 sick or injured cats. According to a Port Orange police report released Wednesday, officers found a sick Yorkshire terrier mix in the home. There were no food bowls and there were five or six bowls filled with dirty water. Officers said two cats were fighting over crumbs in a small bag of cat food.

The home was deemed ininhabitable.

