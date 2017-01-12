Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

Vice President Joe Biden, with President Barack Obama, gestures as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015, to announce that he will not run for the presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama is paying tribute to Vice President Joe Biden, praising him as an “extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service.”

Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

Obama says he is bestowing the honor on Biden for “faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.”

Speaking at the White House Thursday with Biden by his side, Obama says the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the “bromance” the two share.

Obama says his choice of Biden was the “best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people.”

Obama is listing the influences in Biden’s life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents, and commending the “Biden heart.”

Noting that Biden’s career is “nowhere close to finished,” Obama says his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.

