Motorist saves man choking in street, selfless act caught on dashcam

ROCHESTER, NY. (WFLA) – A man choking in an upstate New York street was passed by several motorists until one good Samaritan saw what was happening and stopped to help.

Pavel Fesyuk knew something wasn’t right when he arrived at an intersection in the South Wedge.

“I kind of saw as he was hunched over that there was nobody in the driver, so I’m like that has to be the driver,” said Fesyuk.

“Either he’s out of gas from afar, I’m like oh maybe we need some gas, but then as I pulled closer, I can see that he was, you know, hunched over for a reason. So he told me everybody keeps driving by, no one is stopping and I’m choking”

“I came out and asked him what was wrong and he said, ack, you know, he’s like you know, pat my back, so I started patting his back and he kind of was showing me how he wanted it down and he’s demonstrating and I’m trying, but I was like I’m just going to do the Heimlick.”

Fesyuk’s quick thinking was put to the test.

“Grabbed him, a couple of thrusts, and he ended up saying he swallowed whatever it was.”

Two strangers on a Rochester Street, now bonded by a selfless act.

“To get a sense he was in a hurry and nobody else was helping him and I said God bless you and in the video you saw, he just kind of took off. We’re a Christian family, so we tend to do things for others, or we’re supposed to. That’s do unto others, you know, the golden rule.”