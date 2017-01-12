Motorist saves man choking in street, selfless act caught on dashcam

CNN Published: Updated:
(Source: CNN News Source)
(Source: CNN News Source)

ROCHESTER, NY. (WFLA) – A man choking in an upstate New York street was passed by several motorists until one good Samaritan saw what was happening and stopped to help.

Pavel Fesyuk knew something wasn’t right when he arrived at an intersection in the South Wedge.

“I kind of saw as he was hunched over that there was nobody in the driver, so I’m like that has to be the driver,” said Fesyuk.

“Either he’s out of gas from afar, I’m like oh maybe we need some gas, but then as I pulled closer, I can see that he was, you know, hunched over for a reason. So he told me everybody keeps driving by, no one is stopping and I’m choking”

“I came out and asked him what was wrong and he said, ack, you know, he’s like you know, pat my back, so I started patting his back and he kind of was showing me how he wanted it down and he’s demonstrating and I’m trying, but I was like I’m just going to do the Heimlick.”

Fesyuk’s quick thinking was put to the test.

“Grabbed him, a couple of thrusts, and he ended up saying he swallowed whatever it was.”

Two strangers on a Rochester Street, now bonded by a selfless act.

“To get a sense he was in a hurry and nobody else was helping him and I said God bless you and in the video you saw, he just kind of took off. We’re a Christian family, so we tend to do things for others, or we’re supposed to. That’s do unto others, you know, the golden rule.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s