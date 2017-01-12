Man wanted for killing Orlando officer has family in Polk County, police warn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say the man wanted for shooting and killing a police officer in Orlando is reported to have family in the Haines City area.

Haines City police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Markeith Loyd, who is considered armed and dangerous.

There is currently a $100,000 reward for his capture.

Wednesday, police arrested three people in connection with aiding Loyd, including his ex-girlfriend, niece and another man.

Police urge anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them at 863-421-3636, extension 2268, or Crimestoppers at 800-423-TIPS.

