Headlines: Warm days ahead; Amazon to hire 100k workers; Man in Better Call Behnken investigation arrested

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Jeremey Raney, Pinellas County Jail booking photo
Jeremey Raney, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, January 12.

TODAY’S WEATHER
Another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Patchy clouds are possible this afternoon. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES
Man barricades himself inside Hillsborough home with child, weapons inside. Read more
Armed man forces way into elderly couple’s Seminole home. Read more
Busch Gardens announces entertainment lineup for 2017 Food and Wine Festival. See here
Email scam targets Netflix customers. Read more
Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 months. Read more
US Air Force announces new tattoo policy. Read more
Cars, vacations, tuition: ‘Sugar baby’ status appealing to some USF students. Read more
See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

WATCH LIVE: Little fluffy eaglet has big appetite! Watch here

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s