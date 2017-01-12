Head of Hillsborough PTC is off the job after wiping phone before investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Kyle Cockream, the former head of the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission once called an investigation into his actions, “a witch hunt.”

On December 31st, Cockream resigned as the head of the PTC.

“It was the result, all the issues that’s been going on with the PTC and the potential allegations with Mr. Cockream,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, who also serves on the PTC.

Wednesday, a judge found Cockream wiped his PTC issued phone clean, deleting text messages and other information after he had been informed the phone would be seized as part of the investigation.

Cockream has been ordered by the judge to turn over pass codes and other information to allow an expert to try and retrieve the deleted data.

State Senator Dana Young asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the PTC and Cockream because of his relationship with local cab companies.

The FDLE has closed that investigation, finding “no criminal predicate” to move forward.

Young said it doesn’t matter.

“I intend to shut down the PTC. The public has lost total confidence and faith in their ability as a regulatory agency,”

In court, an attorney for the PTC told the judge, “Mr. Cockream has become a rogue director. And Mr. Cockream has acted in such a way that he doesn’t respond to the requests of the Public Transportation Commission, and he hasn’t responded in such a way since the Public Records Request was presented to him back when it was provided to him, prior to October of last year”

Cockream has three days to appeal the decision that compels him to turn over his information.