Florida Hospital to operate clinics in 15 local Walgreens

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Hospital and Walgreens today announced a retail health clinic and pharmacy collaboration focused on delivering more coordinated care and providing greater access to patients across the Tampa region. As part of the agreement, Florida Hospital will operate and provide all clinical services at 15 retail health clinics located within Walgreens stores across Tampa. In addition, later this year, Walgreens plans to open a pharmacy at Florida Hospital Tampa, located at 3100 East Fletcher Avenue.

“This collaboration will allow Florida Hospital to expand our footprint in the Tampa Bay area. We are proud to collaborate with Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, to help provide improved access and convenient healthcare in our community,” said Mike Schultz, President & CEO Florida Hospital West Florida Division.

The clinics are planned to transition to Florida Hospital this summer, at which time the clinics will become an extension of Florida Hospital Physician Group. Walgreens will continue to manage the existing Healthcare Clinic locations until that time. All of the sites will be named Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens.

“Today’s announcement is another example of how we’re developing new and innovative relationships with community health systems – collaborations that offer our patients a true continuum of care and provide more convenient access to a trusted healthcare provider in the community,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics.

Walgreens and Florida Hospital will also form a collaborative council to share best practices and experiences that aim to improve patient care, quality and satisfaction while reducing health care costs.

“Florida Hospital Physician Group is excited to manage the operations and clinical services for these retail health clinics that will soon be known as Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens, providing patients across Tampa Bay with a continuity of care from their initial clinic visit through their ongoing primary care and specialty care needs,” said Chris Jenkins, President of Florida Hospital Physician Group.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens will operate seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment.

Walgreens confirmed Florida Hospital Express Care at the following locations:

6560 Ulmerton Rd, Largo 128 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon 17511 Bruce B. Downs Blvd, Tampa 7420 State Road 54, New Port Richey 22829 State Road 54, Land O’ Lakes 11180 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill 900 49Th St. N, St. Petersburg 3851 4Th St. North, St. Petersburg 8706 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa 1477 Main St, Dunedin 2115 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa 15602 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa 1801 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater 33670 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor 710 Welch Causeway, Madeira Beach