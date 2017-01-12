Fla. man arrested for sex with own dog, abuse went on for years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pensacola man is accused of having sex with his dog, according to WEAR.

Bradley Hubbard, 23, was arrested at his home Monday.

His roommate told police he’d been abusing the pit bull named “Baby Girl” for years.

The roommate was concerned about getting Hubbard in trouble, but finally contacted authorities on Dec. 28 when she heard Hubbard abusing the dog in his bedroom.

The roommate told deputies she noticed Hubbard had been having sex with the dog for about three-and-a-half years, according to WEAR.

The responding deputy removed the dog from the home and took it to a veterinary clinic, where a rape kit was performed on the animal.

WEAR reported the kit revealed Baby Girl’s injuries were consistent with the roommates abuse claims.

Hubbard is in the Escambia County Jail on a $15,000 bond, charged with engaging in sexual conduct with an animal.

