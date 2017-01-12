Feeling lucky? Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino debuts state-of-the-art poker room

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is taking a gamble on a new, state-of-the-art poker room that officially opened on Thursday.

The non-smoking room features 46 tables and has sports fans in mind with 40 televisions.

High-stakes players are in luck with the opening of a new, high-limit lounge featuring two VIP tables.

The room also includes a 15-seat bar, as well as a 20-seat snack bar and an outdoor covered area for smoking.

