HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA) — A man has barricaded himself in a home, after an argument with a woman, near the intersection of Morris Bridge Road and Citrus Knoll Circle in Hillsborough County.

The incident started around 1 a.m. Thursday morning with an argument between a man and a woman, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman called the deputies and the man barricaded himself inside the residence. HCSO and Swat Team are on scene.

